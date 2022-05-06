Liberia: Cummings Hires Foreign Firm, As Tampering Case Heats Up

The Political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) Mr. Alexander B. Cummings has hired a British firm, Cherie Blair CBE QC to lead an independent and internationally-staffed forensic investigation into allegations of tampering with the CPP framework document.

Mr. Cummings and two other officials of the ANC are currently facing criminal charges at the Monrovia City Court for allegedly tampering with the collapsed Collaborating Political Parties or CPP framework document. The allegation was made by the All Liberian Party ("ALP"),

The National Elections Commission (NEC) presented what it said was the original CPP framework document presented to on Tuesday, May 4.

The document tampering allegations made by the All Liberian Party ("ALP"), form the basis of ongoing criminal proceedings against Mr. Cummings and others in Liberia.

Mr. Cummings has vigorously denied the allegations made by the ALP and its political leader and Chairman, respectively Mr. Benoni W. Urey and Mr. Theodore Momo that he conspired to tamper with the CPP Framework Document before or after it was filed with the National Elections Commission ("NEC") of Liberia.

He commissioned this independent investigation to provide an objective evaluation of the claims made by the ALP and the Government of Liberia. Throughout his corporate, philanthropic, and political career, at home and abroad and his recent political engagements in Liberia, Mr. Cummings has always been committed to high standards of integrity, honesty, probity, and transparency. These allegations are an attempt to question and undermine his values.

"This investigation is a response to concerns from friends and questions from partners and colleagues, but, above all, Mr. Cummings' desire to be thoroughly scrutinized through public, private, and all forms of investigation to prove his innocence and highest moral standing. The findings of this investigation will therefore be transparently shared with the Liberian public and his international partners," a press statement issued by the ANC said.

Mrs. Blair, a preeminent human rights lawyer, will lead a joint team comprising experienced experts from her international law firm, Omnia Strategy LLP, and renowned London-based investigations and intelligence firm, Alaco Limited.

Omnia is an international law firm founded in 2011 by Cherie Blair CBE, QC. Omnia specializes in bespoke dispute resolution and dispute prevention around the world, through its unique Law+ approach, combining legal expertise with experience across policy, business, and communications. Omnia is trusted by government, corporate and private clients to provide legal and strategic counsel on a broad spectrum of matters, including international arbitration, business and human rights, public international law and more unconventional problem-solving.

Established in 2002, Alaco is a leading business intelligence and investigations firm, based in London and operating globally on behalf of its clients on both transactional and contentious matters. In support of its clients, Alaco's multilingual staff draws on its experience from a variety of backgrounds, such as law, government, journalism, financial services, and diplomacy.

Mr. Cummings has instructed Mrs. Blair to "independently, objectively, and comprehensively investigate the CPP Framework Document tampering allegations and to report her findings without fear or favor".

Alexander B. Cummings said: "My opposition to the corruption, incompetence, and mismanagement by the administration of President George Manneh Weah is well-known. My message of real change in the direction of the country and hope for a better future is gaining momentum, as Liberians hold his failing government to account. The trumped-up and false charges are politically motivated to smear my reputation and undermine my candidacy, at home and abroad. It is also a weaponization of the courts, a waste of public resources, and a gambit to have a failed President re-elected by weakening his most formidable challenger or denying my participation in the elections. We will not permit this to happen. Liberians are ready for change, and we are ready to provide the changed leadership, with the high standards of transparency and accountability Liberia desperately needs."

Cherie Blair CBE, QC said: "We are privileged to engage in this important truth-finding exercise, to independently assess the veracity of the allegations and get to the bottom of this sensitive issue. We are aware of the serious nature of the claims on both sides, and the ramifications of our findings not just for Liberia's opposition but for the country's future