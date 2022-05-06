Liberia: Senator Spent Over Lrd7 Million On Tour

Nimba County — Nimba County Senator Jeremiah Koung has reportedly spent over 7 million Liberian Dollars on his nine days tour of towns and cities in Nimba, rallying chiefs and elders to give President Weah a second term in office.

According to Senator Koung, the tour was intended to identify with electorate who voted for him during the December 8, 2021, Special Senatorial Election.

The Senator, who won on the ticket of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) party of Warlord-turned politician Senator Prince Yormie Johnson, was seen breaking grounds and donating bags of cement and huge cash to chiefs and elders in rural Nimba.

He also held secret meetings with the chiefs and elders, including women groups, calling on them to re-elect President George Manneh for second term and incumbent Senator Johnson for third term, respectively.

PYJ, who was sanctioned by the United States Government for corruption, had earlier taken similar pre-campaign message to Nimba, rallying his kinsmen to re-elect him and President Weah.

Sources close to Koung confided in the New Dawn that during the nine days tour, the senator spent over LRD7 million or an equivalent of US$46,666.00.

However, some citizens of the county expressed disappointment in the senator and frustrations over the government for the current level of poverty and hardship not only in Nimba but the entire country.

Marketers, including business people and the public in general, continue to express disappointment and frustrations in the Weah Administration for the dismal state of the economy characterized by massive corruption to an extent that new Liberian Dollar banknotes, totaling about LRD 4 billion were printed and put in circulation some times last year are in the hands of officials of government, including lawmakers with ordinary citizens starving in grinding poverty.

Annie Johnson, a marketer at the Ganta General Market accused the government of hoarding the newly printed banknotes, waiting for elections to entice voters in getting re-elected.