Botswana: Air Botswana Re-Commences Direct Flights to Zimbabwe, Zambia

In yet another show of confidence in Zimbabwe's aviation market, Air Botswana has announced the re-commencement of flights between Gaborone, Harare and Lusaka with effect from today.

The airline confirmed the developments in a statement.

"Air Botswana is pleased to announce the re-commencement of flights between Gaborone, Harare and Lusaka from the 6th May 2022. Customers will enjoy two weekly direct flights on Fridays and Sundays during this initial phase. Frequencies will be increased to three times weekly as demand builds up," reads part of the statement.

Air Botswana general manager Mrs Agnes Khunwana was qouted saying, "We are pleased about this development. It heralds that travel demand is gradually increasing after the global paralysis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are optimistic that, in due course, the desire to travel will be even stronger and have positioned ourselves to cope with the much-anticipated travel demand both locally and regionally.

The airline will deploy its Embraer 170 Jet to service this route and some of its regional routes including Gaborone-Cape Town. The timing of the flights also allows connections between Lusaka, Harare and Cape-Town reducing flying hours for customers.

Furthermore, the Jet adds to customer convenience due to its speed, comfort and better catering opportunities.

Customers have been encouraged to visit the airline's online booking and ticketing platform (https://www.airbotswana.co.bw/) or call the Air Botswana Call Centre (+267 3680900) for bookings and assistance with their trips. Air Botswana re-commits to its esteemed customers, the promise of delivering superior service at competitive fares complemented with its enviable operational safety record.

"The Airline extends its gratitude to its valued customers for the unwavering support and continued loyalty demonstrated as we continue "Going your way," the airline said.

In 2016, Air Botswana indefinitely ceased operating flights between Gaborone and Lusaka, as well as Harare.

The decision came as part of a route rationalisation exercise to reduce operational costs on non-profitable routes.