Nigeria: 2023: CBN's Emefiele Declares Presidential Ambition, to Pick APC Form

A PREMIUM TIMES editorial had called on Mr Emefiele to resign his position as CBN governor if he was interested in running for political office.

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has formally announced his intention to run for the office of the Nigerian president.

Mr Emefiele announced this at the State House, Abuja, after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

He told State House journalists that he would leave the villa to pick his N100 million nomination form of the ruling party, APC.

Some groups had been drumming support for Mr Emefiele to join the presidential race, a move which has been criticised by many Nigerians.

