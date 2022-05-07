Southern Africa: Zimbabwe Leads SADC Fight to Sell Elephant Products

6 May 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe will later this month host a conference comprising of 14 African states at which the nations are set to come up with one rallying point pushing for permission to sell elephant products.

The conference, which will be held between May 23 and 25 Hwange, comes at a time Zimbabwe is seeking profitable means of disposing 100 tonnes of ivory, worth US$500 million in its stock.

In the past the Zanu PF government has sold the ivory to China and Japan.

Zimbabwe and its counterparts in Southern Africa have struggled to deal with such stocks as a result of an international agreement against their trade, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Countries which are signatories to CITES are not permitted to trade in all elephant products.

"We are going to host an elephant conference with other countries who have elephants because we want to have one voice," environment deputy minister Barbara Rwodzi said.

"We only have a capacity of having 40 000 elephants but because we have excellent conservation programme, the herd has grown to 90 000 and it's causing problems," Rwodzi said.

Southern Africa is home to 200 000 elephants, half of the total number still roaming earth.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X