Kenya: U.S. Green Card Results Due Out Saturday

6 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Kenyans are among millions of people around the world who are awaiting the release of the 2023 Diversity Immigrant Visa Program results due out Saturday.

According to the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs, entrants in the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program popularly known as the Green card Lottery can find out if they were randomly selected starting at noon Saturday, May 7.

The entry period for the DV-2023 Diversity Visa Program was between October 6, 2021, and November 9, 2021, according to the US State Department.

To find out if they were selected or not, all those who applied must enter their unique confirmation information saved from their DV-2023 entry registration via a blue button labeled "Check Status" on the website.

"DV-2023 Entrants may enter their confirmation information through the link below starting at noon (EDT) on May 7, 2022. The DV-2023 registration period opens on October 6, 2021, and closes on November 9, 2021. DV-2023 Entrants should keep their confirmation number until at least September 30, 2023," a statement posted on the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs website reads.

DV-2022 Entrants have until September 30, 2022, to check the status of their entry through the state department website.

Every year, the DV Lottery allows up to 55,000 people from historically underrepresented countries to migrate to the United States.

