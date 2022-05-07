Somalia: Shabelle Media Network Celebrates 20 Years of Existence

Shabelle Media Network [SMN], a leading and mega privately-owned radio and TV is celebrating 20 years of existence on Somalia airwaves.

A well-organized ceremony was held at Jazeera Palace hotel on Friday, May 6 to mark the day when the Radio first came to air on 6th May 2002 in Marka, the regional capital of the Lower Shabelle region during a difficult time.

During its 20 years on air, SMN with its motto "A gateway to accurate news" has won the hearts and minds of the Somali people after broadcasting several unique and quality programs that have revived the hopes of the people, These programs include "Qoomo" which inspired many militiamen to put the gun during the era of the warlords in Somalia.

Senior officials, including Senator Duffle, and Lower House MP Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu, deputy information minister Abdirahman Al-Adala, deputy Mogadishu mayor Ali Yare, directors of the communications of the presidency and PM's office as well as prominent journalists and other distinguished guests have attended the event.

Former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and other leaders have sent congratulations to SMN on its 20th anniversary. This has been a journey in that SMN lost over a dozen journalists and directors.

They have encouraged Shabelle Media Network to double its tireless efforts of airing unprejudiced news that matters and touching the daily life of the people.

During the service for the public, Shabelle Media Network has expanded all over the world as Somali people abroad are now able to listen to the news and programs through live streams and a Facebook page with more than one million followers.

Abukar Sheikh Mohamud, the General Director of SMN has thanked everyone who contributed to the network throughout these hard times and said the station is ready to welcome any construction ideas that serve in the interest of the country and the people.

In 2010, Radio Shabelle was awarded the Media of the Year prize by the Paris-based journalism organization, Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Shabelle Media Network's main target audience is the Somali community, both within the Horn of Africa and abroad. Its broadcasts are also geared toward local policymakers and international stakeholders.

Shabelle Media Network turns 20 years as the country is heading to the polling stations to elect a new president on May 15 with dozens of candidates vying for the top seat.

Shabelle Media Network: 2002- 2022