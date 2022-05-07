Nigeria: Saraki Laments Over Worsening Insecurity, Economic Challenges in Nigeria

The former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday, lamented over worsening insecurity and economic challenges in Nigeria under President Muhammudu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

Saraki stated this in Katsina while addressing delegates, leaders and executives of the state Peoples Democratic party (PDP) at the party's headquarters in Katsina, the state capital.

He explained that the country is in a very bad situation under the present APC administration and it needs competent leaders like him to rescue it from the security and economic challenges.

The former governor of Kwara State said he would tackle insecurity, unemployment, poverty and food inflation by ensuring massive production of food and security of lives and property of the citizenry if elected as the president of Nigeria in 2023.

He said: "Nigeria today is in a very bad situation under APC. The security in this country needs to be rescued. In 2005 and 2006 I remember I came to Katsina and from Katsina we went through Jibia to Zamfara State. But you cannot do that now.

"It is of great importance that we restore security in Nigeria particularly in the North-west that didn't have this kind of insecurity.

"And I have made a commitment here that when I become president this will be my first task and major priority to restore security back in the North-west and Nigeria so that farmers can go back to farm."

He added: "We can bring down inflation by increasing food production. Jobs will be available for our youths and also our women. This is key because without security there cannot be prosperity.

"That is why a place like Katsina is so important that we must restore security and increase our agricultural production."

In his remarks, the former Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, described Saraki as a competent, educated and politically exposed Nigerian who is capable of spearheading the affairs of the country.