Nigeria: 2023 - Former House Speaker Dimeji Bankole Joins Presidential Race

6 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji

A former Zamfara State governor picked the N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms in Abuja on behalf of Mr Bankole.

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, has joined the list of aspirants on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) platform seeking the party's presidential ticket.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that a former Zamfara State governor, Mahmud Shinkafi, picked the N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms in Abuja on behalf of Mr Bankole.

Mr Shinkafi was accompanied by some APC chieftains.

Mr Bankole confirmed the development but declined to give details.

