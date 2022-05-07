Nigeria: Emefiele Is Long-Awaited Worthy Successor of Buhari, Says Support Group

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Emefiele Support Group, ESG has described the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, as the long-awaited worthy successor of PresidentMohammadu Buhari.

This came as three independent groups, yesterday, obtained the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC presidential nomination form for him with an appeal to the CBN boss to join in the 2023 presidential race.

The group said the need for Emefiele to deploy his vast experience in turning the country around for the overall benefits of citizens and the outside world, compelled it to take the bull by the horn by pulling their resources together to purchase the APC Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for him.

Although the CBN Governor is yet to react to the purchase of the form and if he would accept the call on him to vie for the position, the Emefiele Support Group, said the acquisition of the form was being welcome with wide jubilation among Nigerians in various sections of the country.

There have been excitement, suspense and anxiety across the country since the news of the form broke out even as the CBN boss is yet to make a public statement on the development.

A spokesperson for the Emefiele Support Group, Ms. Benigna Ejimba explained that the expiration of the time set out for the purchase of forms was drawing near without the express decision of the CBN Governor to join in the race, saying his silence made the support groups go ahead to purchase the form for him, with the hope that the governor will finally bow to the pressure that has been on him for months now.

Açcording to her," This would be our last card in getting Godwin Emefiele to join in the race",she said.

She expressed hope that Emefiele would "not let the hard-earned resources gathered from these hardworking individuals that believe so much in him, go to waste."

She said the CBN Governor is the long-awaited worthy successor to President Buhari. The CBN Governor represents the character and quality required to continue, consolidate and expand on the legacies of the president.

"In addition to being a loyalist and an insider who has been part of the recorded progress of this administration, his passion and drive for economic development are commended globally,hence the groups behind the purchase of the form see this action as vital in getting the best candidate for the job,"he added.

She said the groups hope to get a positive response and an official statement from the CBN Governor in the coming days.

Recall that the CBN Governor has remained silent despite the bold and courageous action from his supporters.

For months now, since the pressure on him to run, he has only come out once to state that he is focused on his job as the CBN Governor and will not be distracted by the drums of support he is getting.