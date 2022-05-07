Nigeria: British High Commission Clarifies UK's Position On Ipob Members

The British High Commission in Nigeria has clarified the position on asylum granted to members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a May 2022 update of its asylum policy, the UK government excluded members of the group from seeking refuge in England.

The UK Visa and Immigration (UKVI) based its action on the violence linked to the outlawed group in Nigeria.

"IPOB is proscribed as a terrorist group by the Nigerian government, and members of the group and its paramilitary wing - the Eastern Security Network (created in December 2020) - have reportedly committed human rights violations in Nigeria."

"MASSOB has been banned, but is not a proscribed terrorist group in Nigeria. It too has reportedly been involved in violent clashes with the authorities. If a person has been involved with IPOB (and/or an affiliated group), MASSOB or any other 'Biafran' group that incites or uses violence to achieve its aims, decision makers must consider whether one (or more) of the exclusion clauses under the Refugee Convention is applicable. Persons who commit human rights violations must not be granted asylum," the UKVI said in its policy notes.

But in a statement on Friday night, the British High Commission in Nigeria said the earlier reports filed from the UKIV policy documents were inaccurate.

"We are aware of inaccurate reporting circulating in the media and online that the UK Government has added the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to the UK's list of terrorist groups or organisations banned under UK law. These reports are untrue. The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is not a proscribed organisation in the UK."

"The inaccurate reporting relates to the 13 April 2022 publication by the UK Government of a revised Country Policy and Information note (CPIN) on separatist groups in SE Nigeria, including the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). CPINs provide country of origin information (COl) and analysis of COI for use by UK Government decision-makers handling particular types of protection and human rights claims.

"All asylum and human rights claims made in the UK are considered on their individual facts in accordance with our obligations under the UN Refugee Convention and European Convention on Human Rights, taking into account relevant background country information and case law.

"The CPIN on separatist groups in the South East, including the Indigenous People of Biafra, provides a general assessment of risks faced by individuals belonging to those groups. These assessments are based on an analysis of publicly available country information obtained from a wide range of reliable sources including media outlets; UK and other governments; local, national and international organisations; and non-government organisations.

"This CPIN also acknowledges that the Nigerian government has proscribed IPOB as a terrorist organisation, some members of IPOB have reportedly used violence against the state and members of the public, and advises that persons who have committed human rights abuses must not be granted protection."