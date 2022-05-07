Zimbabweans Vow to Defy Police Crackdown Ahead of Planned Uprising

Zimbabweans have vowed to defy threats by police to violently quell the planned Monday uprising which is trending the social media under the #ShutDownZimbabwe campaign.

The protests are aimed at pressuring authorities to find solutions for the country's economic meltdown.

As reported earlier by NewZimbabwe.com, security forces have been placed on high alert to thwart any such process.

Government spokesperson, Nick Mangwana, has also been active on his Twitter account, dishing out threats.

He said in one twee there would be dire consequences for those who want to destabilise the country.

"Stay committed to what is right. I urge young people not to abuse social media platforms. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our sister revolutionary parties. United we stand and prosper," he said.

Earlier, Mangwana had said: "The law will do anything in its power to stop you."

Zimbabwean citizens however vowed there was not turning back on the protest plans regardless of threats by the state.

The planned shutdown was triggered by the current transport situation across the country.

The main opposition, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), said Zanu PF should immediately solve the transport crisis it has created.

An election transparency advocacy group, Team Pachedu, urged Zimbabweans to stay home saying: "We survived long Level 4 lockdowns, we can definitely pull through May 9."

Peter Mutasa, the chairperson of Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition said: "If on Monday May 9 2022, you suffer in a transport queue, the government won't be the problem. You will be the problem. Use your constitutional rights to protest quietly."