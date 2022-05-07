Nigeria: Many Escape Death As 2-Storey Building Collapses in Lagos

Many people have reportedly escaped unhurt in Ago-Palace Way, near Okota Lagos State, after the partial collapse of a two-storey building in the area.

Unlike what happened in Ebute-Meta where many people were trapped on Sunday, all occupants of the Ago-Palace Way building were said to have vacated the premises two hours before it caved in.

Reports from the axis said vivid signs of building collapse were noticed before the occupants rushed out of the building to avoid being trapped.

The incident occurred at Chris Igadi Street, in the early hours of Saturday but emergency operations which commenced immediately were said to have lasted till daybreak.

Details of what led to the collapse could not be ascertained at press time.

Confirming the incident, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said no casualty was recorded during the incident, adding that the site of the collapsed structure had been cordoned off and handed over to the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

He said,

"On arrival, information gathered from the residents revealed that the building gave signs several hours before it collapsed.

Fortunately, nobody was trapped as all the occupants evacuated the area when the signs began two hours before the collapse.

"A headcount of occupants was carried out to ensure no occupants is missing and the remains of the building were cordoned off.

"The operation was concluded around 5:23 am. The site will be handed over to LABSCA and Ministry of Physical Planning for further investigation."

Similarly, the incident was confirmed by the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Lagos State Territorial Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, who said, "the 2 storey building partially collapsed as early at about 0200 hours.

"The occupants had rushed out before the collapse because the building had given signs 2hours prior to the incident really occurred

No one was injured or any casualty recorded."