Nigeria: BBNaija Nengi Shares Tips On Living Easy Life

Living a fulfilling life is surely everybody's desire; but not many people know what to do to live a fulfilling and easy life. That quagmire may be a thing of the past however, if Nengi's advice is to be adhered to.

On Twitter recently, the beautiful former Big Brother Naija housemate, shared some tips on things to be done, to achieve an easy life.

"Live within your means. Cut your coat according to your size. Life is so much easier that way." Nengi advised.

