Nigeria: BBNaija Nengi Shares Tips On Living Easy Life

7 May 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Sylvester Kwentua

Living a fulfilling life is surely everybody's desire; but not many people know what to do to live a fulfilling and easy life. That quagmire may be a thing of the past however, if Nengi's advice is to be adhered to.

On Twitter recently, the beautiful former Big Brother Naija housemate, shared some tips on things to be done, to achieve an easy life.

"Live within your means. Cut your coat according to your size. Life is so much easier that way." Nengi advised.

In a related news, BBNaija 'Lockdown" edition housemate, Rebecca Nengi Hampson better known as Nengi, was recently chastised by netizens(Internet citizens) following her decision to share a cropped photo on her page.

The 26-year-old reality star had put up a picture that featured fellow Lockdown season housemates, Laycon, who eventually won the contest, and Neo Akpofure on her Twitter page.

Sharing the photo, Nengi captioned it "My Loves" and accompanied it with several heart emoticons.

Netizens immediately moved to her comment section to register their disapproval of what they deemed 'immature behavior', there were few others, who backed her decision, stating that she is not a friend to those cropped out.

