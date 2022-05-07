Nigeria: 2023 Presidency - CBN Governor, Emefiele, Speaks On Ambition, Nomination Form

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State calls on Mr Buhari to sack the CBN governor if he refuses to resign from his post.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has said that God will direct him over his decision on the 2023 presidency "in the next few days".

Mr Emefiele made this known in a series of tweets on Saturday.

"I am humbled by the growing interest of those asking that I run for the Office of President in the 2023 general elections: I have not come to that decision," he tweeted.

"I note and salute the sacrifices of those farmers and patriots going as far as raising personal funds and offering me Presidential Nomination Forms: I thank them most profusely. However, Should I answer their calls and decide to seek presidential nomination, I will use my own hard earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership to buy my own Nomination Forms without proxies in an open and transparent manner in full compliance with the laws and Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"And should I not run for elected office, I will continue to serve and sacrifice for the good people of Nigeria under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

"This is a serious decision that requires God's Divine intervention: in the next few days The Almighty will so direct."

Under Fire

Mr Emefiele has been the subject of heavy criticisms over the All Progressives Congress' Presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination forms reportedly obtained for him by farmers and friends on Friday.

Many Nigerians called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack him.

In recent weeks, supporters and loyalists of the CBN governor have been rooting for him to join the presidential race. Posters indicating Mr Emefiele might run for the country's top job have been placed at strategic places in several cities across the country.

In a tweet in March, using the hashtag #NoDistractionsPlease, Mr Emefiele said he was focusing on fighting inflation and ensuring that the present administration "finish strong."

But across media platforms, his supporters have continued to share campaign messages to drive his presidential ambition.

On Friday, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State called on Mr Buhari to sack the CBN governor if he refuses to resign from his post.

The governor described the development as shocking and as one that could "portend great danger to the fragile economy of the country" if unchecked.

"There is no gain asserting the obvious. The combined effect of the Public Service Rules, CBN Act and the 1999 Constitution, as amended, exposes not only the oddity inherent in this brash exercise of presumed right to associate," Mr Akeredolu said in a statement.

"It also confirms the illegality of the act should he proceed to submit the forms while occupying the seat as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

"Consequently, we admonish Mr Emefiele to leave the office immediately, for him to pursue he cannot combine partisan politics with the very delicate assignment of his office, should he refuse to quit, it becomes incumbent on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to remove him forthwith.

"This is a joke taken too far."