Nigeria: 69,828 Candidates Sit 2022 Entrance Exams Into Unity Schools

7 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

"Of the 69,000 plus, we have 36,855 female applicants while the balance of 32,000 plus are male," the official said

No fewer than 69,828 pupils on Saturday sat for the 2022 National Common Entrance Examination (NECO) for admission into the 110 federal government colleges across the country.

Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education, disclosed this when he led some top ministry officials and NECO officials on a monitoring exercise to some centres in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the centres visited included Government Secondary School, Lugbe; Junior Secondary School, Lugbe; and Federal Government College, Kwali, Abuja.

Mr Adamu, who was represented by David Adejo, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, added that out of the total figure, there are more female applicants than their male counterparts in the on-going examination.

"Of the 69,000 plus, we have 36,855 female applicants while the balance of 32,000 plus are male," he said.

On his assessment of the exercise, he noted that the examination had been hitch-free and peaceful.

He added that laid out standards and criteria would strictly be adhered to in the selection of the successful candidates.

"As far as Nigerian basic education is concerned, and in respect to the junior and secondary schools, the unity schools still remains the best, so for you to get into it, it has to be competitive.

"We are not looking at taking all the 69,000 plus, we are taking the best of the 69,000 plus and there are standards that measures what you take.

"So the standard and criteria have been put on ground, so I don't see us having a problem with all that," he said.

On his part, Ibrahim Wushishi, the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, NECO, confirmed that Lagos State recorded the highest number of registered candidates for this year's examination.

"Lagos state registered the highest number of candidates with 19,516 candidates, while the least registered state is Kebbi with 74 candidates; they had 37 males and 37 females," he said. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X