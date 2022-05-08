Zimbabwe: Bulawayo - Covid Cases Surge Post-Zimbabwe International Trade Fair

8 May 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

The city of Bulawayo has been hit by a surge in Covid-19 cases with, 26 cases having been reported Friday alone.

The city recently hosted national Independence Day celebrations and the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in a quick succession. The events which both attracted huge numbers of people.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting held in the city Friday, the city's divisional environmental health officer (Epidemiology), Nhlanipho Sibanda, said the city has also recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases throughout the country during the period under review.

Sibanda said all the city's Covid-19 referral health institutions are admitted with Covid-19 patients with Ekusileni hospital having the highest number of patients.

"Seven Covid-19 patients are currently admitted at Ekusileni hospital while Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital currently has four patients. Of the seven patients, three are not vaccinated while three patients at Thorngrove have not been jabbed also," said Sibanda.

Two Covid-19 patients, she said are currently admitted at Mpilo and United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) while Mater Dei has got only one patient.

The Divisional Environmental Health Officer also revealed that three Covid-19 cases have also been detected at two schools in the city since schools opened on May 3 for the second term.

Sibanda also revealed that a total number of 86 people have succumbed to the disease since the pandemic started about two years ago.

"More females were mostly affected by Covid-19 while more deaths were recorded on males," she said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X