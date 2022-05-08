Zimbabwe: Ministry Official in Court Over Missing U.S.$13k Worth of Fuel Coupons

A ministry of local government assistant accountant has appeared in court following his arrest Thursday for allegedly stealing 8 285 litres of fuel coupons worth US$13 918.

Prince Sibanda (49) of Flat 673/C2 Orange Grove, Chinhoyi was Thursday arraigned before Chinhoyi magistrate, Batsirai Madzingira, facing theft charges as defined in Section 113(i) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

He was remanded to May 17, 2022 on ZW$10 000 bail. Among other conditions, Sibanda was ordered not to interfere with state witnesses, to continue residing at his given address, and to report twice per month at Chinhoyi Central Police Station.

Complainant is Ministry of Local Government represented by human resources manager, Ruth Marasha.

The State case, led by prosecutor Clever Nyapfani is that on March 14, 2022 and at the ministry's Chinhoyi offices, accused person was handed over 7 725 litres of diesel coupons, cabinet and storeroom keys by Virginia Zishiri, who was assigned another duty.

The court heard that on April 6 this year, Sibanda received new stocks of 4 460 litres of diesel coupons and 300 litres petrol coupons.

On April 14, 2022, Sibanda was sent to collect 580 litres of diesel coupons from Redan Harare office, but he never returned with the said coupons.

As from April 19, 2022, the accused person did not report for duty prompting the human resources manager to summon him.

Sibanda only emerged on April 25, 2022 at around 7pm and surrendered cabinet and storeroom keys to Zishiri in the presence of Tangirai Denhere.

An inventory check later revealed 8 285 litres of coupons valued at US$13 918 were missing and nothing was recovered.