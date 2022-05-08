Nigeria: AfDB President, Adesina, Is Running for Presidency - Aide

7 May 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By George Agba

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, will contest Nigeria's presidential poll in 2023, LEADERSHIP can authoritatively report.

His special adviser on industrialisation, Prof. Oyebanji Oyelaran Oyeyinka, who exclusively confirmed the development to LEADERSHIP that Adesina is running, said some persons have been pushing for him to join the presidential race at the highest level, assuring that he (Adesina) was ready to make the sacrifice for the sake of Nigeria.

"They have been pushing for him at the highest levels. Yes, he is ready to make the sacrifice for the sake of our country," Oyeyinka said.

Meanwhile, in order to actualise the plan, the former minister of Agriculture under the Goodluck Jonathan administration, had earlier on Saturday obtained the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the cost of N100million.

A coalition of 28 groups comprising Nigerians in Diaspora One Nigeria Group, Prudent Youth Association of Nigeria, Youth Arise Movement, women groups, farmers, people with disabilities and other civil society organizations, were said to have contributed the N100m fee to buy the forms for the AfDB president.

Led by the head of One Nigeria Group, Mohammed Saleh, the groups made the payment and collected the acknowledgement slip for Adesina at the International Conference Center where the APC is currently selling the forms.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X