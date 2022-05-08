Nigeria: Emefiele Declines Presidential Forms, Says God Would Direct Him in Few Days

7 May 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Governor Godwin Emefiele of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says he has not taken a stance on 2023 Presidency.

The governor of the apex bank has been under intense pressure since expression and nomination forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were picked on his behalf on Friday.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Emefiele thanked those who bought the forms for him, saying if he decides to contest, he would use his personal resources to procure the forms.

He added that he would take a decision in the days ahead.

"I am humbled by the growing interest of those asking that I run for the Office of President in the 2023 general elections: I have not come to that decision. I note and salute the sacrifices of those farmers and patriots going as far as raising personal funds and offering me Presidential Nomination Forms: I thank them most profusely."

"However, Should I answer their calls and decide to seek presidential nomination, I will use my own hard-earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership to buy my own Nomination Forms, without proxies in an open and transparent manner in full compliance with the laws and Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"And should I not run for elected office, I will continue to serve and sacrifice for the good people of Nigeria under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. This is a serious decision that requires God's Divine intervention: in the next few days The Almighty will so direct," he tweeted.

