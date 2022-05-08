Nigeria: AfDB President, Adesina, Joins Presidential Race, Picks APC Forms

7 May 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By George Agba

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has jumped into Nigeria's political arena to contest the 2023 presidential poll.

Perfecting his plans to join the presidential race, the former minister of Agriculture under the Goodluck Jonathan administration on Saturday obtained the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for N100 million.

A coalition of 28 groups comprising Nigerians in Diaspora One Nigeria Group, Prudent Youth Association of Nigeria, Youth Arise Movement, women groups, farmers, people with disabilities and other civil society organizations, were said to have contributed the N100m fee to buy the forms for the AfDB president.

Led by the head of One Nigeria Group, Mohammed Saleh, the groups made the payment and collected the acknowledgement slip for Adesina at the International Conference Center where the APC is currently selling the forms.

