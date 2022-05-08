Nigeria: PDP Fixes May 9 for North West Zonal Congress

8 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fixed May 9 for the conduct of the party's North West Zonal Congress to elect Zonal Executive Officers and National Ex-Officio members of the party in the North West Zone.

The party announced this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Saturday night.

Mr Ologunagba said that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party approved the conduct of the congress at the Zonal Headquarters of the party in Kaduna, Kaduna State.

"The NWC requests all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party in the North-West to be guided accordingly for a smooth and hitch-free exercise.

"The exercise will be conducted in line with the Constitution and Guidelines of our great party, and in adherence to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Protocol on COVID-19," he said.

