Zimbabwe: 300 Students Stranded After Closure of Direct Aid

More than 300 learners in Mvurwi and Masvingo are stranded after the recent cessation of operations of a Muslim run private voluntary organisation, Direct Aid, with the local legislator in Mazowe North Cde Campion Mugweni pleading with the Government for urgent redress of the issue.

Funded by the Royal Family of Kuwait, the organisation which was registered in 2011 under the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare went on to establish a secondary school in violation of the stipulated terms and conditions of its licence.

However, the organisation was advised to approach relevant authorities for appeal and amendments to the objective with Cde Mugweni saying there is a need for urgent resolution so that affected students return to classes.

"It's unfortunate that the closure of Direct Aid operations is affecting a number of children in the community with many of them being in their secondary level and sitting for exams this year.

"Though the ministry advised the organisation's authorities to make appeals and amendments towards the violated terms and conditions, the process has been delayed and we feel many of these students will likely miss classes at a time we are reeling with the Covid 19 effects in the education sector,"

The majority of the children are orphans who have been receiving aid in the form of tuition fees, food, clothes and accommodation facilities through the organisation.

Formerly known as Muslim Africa Agency, the organisation has drilled more than 600 boreholes in Masvingo, Mutare and Mashonaland Central provinces as well as successful goat rearing projects for women in rural areas with the Assistant Director Mr Anubi Twaibu saying that a number of ongoing projects are currently not running.

"As an organisation, we are still keen to see the fruition of the numerous projects we are holding across Zimbabwe which is why we have made an appeal to the ministry and relevant stakeholders to assist us in making amendments so that we resume operations.

"Chief among our projects is the aid we offer to orphans in the education sector and currently in Mvurwi we have about 110 students who are affected with 190 in Gutu as well, so it is our hope that Government will urgently attend to our plea so that necessary measures are taken for us to resume operations," said Twaibu.