Nigeria: Why I Turn Down Nollywood Movie Roles - Toyin Lawani

Famous Nigerian fashion entrepreneur Toyin Lawani has revealed why she turns down Nollywood movie roles, despite efforts to lure her into the industry.

Ms Lawani, who features in the ongoing Real Housewives of Lagos reality show (RHOLagos), told PREMIUM TIMES that Nollywood filmmakers can't afford to pay her.

She said: "Nollywood filmmakers have been trying to get me into acting, but they can't afford me. That's the problem, and again I am busy. I do a lot of things; how am I going to be able to do a whole movie project, but once in a while, I appear in movies, like the feat of the Alakadas, I appear as myself Tiannah.

"There is a new movie in which I starred alongside Dr Sid. I appeared as myself too. So once in a while, when I get to appear as myself in short scenes, I will do them, but I am still afraid to do a whole film, but anything that is not a Tiannah project that I have to pull every year like that where I showcase to the world as Tiannah projects."

The Real Housewives of Lagos

The mother-of-three revealed that she did not join the show for drama but to showcase her brand.

She said: "I went on the show to sell my brand. I said that I was not here for the drama from day one. I am there to sell my brand, and I am a working billboard. I have over 33 businesses, but nobody is big enough. Until today, even coke cola is still doing advertisements to sell themselves, so you can't tell me that Tiannah is already too big to be on a show like that."

Before The Real Housewives of Lagos, Ms Lawani had a 20-episode reality show, 'Tiannah's Empire' fashion which aired on DSTV and EbonyLIfe.

Speaking about the successes of her show, the fashion entrepreneur said that she uses her show to motivate aspiring entrepreneurs.

She said: "I am sure everybody knows my show before this one which was Tiannah's empire, I had a reality show with DSTV, and it was a laudable one on tv. It was a huge success selling my brand, showing people that it is possible to run all these businesses and still be a mum and a wife and so much amazing things at the same time, it is not easy, and I am aspiring a lot of young ones that want to put their hands in a lot of businesses."

"When I started my entrepreneurship business, many people told me that it wouldn't work. They would bully me and say all sorts of things against me, but today, look at me; everybody wants to be me, emulate my footsteps, and I am happy. I am inspiring people all around the world, " she said.

More than just fashion

Ms Lawani is a proud owner of over 33 businesses under the name Tiannah empire, and she is unapologetic about that.

She has more than 1.8m followers on Instagram with her verified handle tiannahsplacempire, where she showcases various trending and recent fashion styles and designs.

But beyond fashion, the celebrity stylist also has her hands on many other businesses.

She also runs a fashion academy, Tiannah Styling Fashion Academy.

She also owns a beauty products line called Tiannah's Glow.

She is the brain behind Denim Agbada's designs and collections- Dream Collection, The Transformer Collection, Face Collection, Asiko Collection, Ready To Wear Collection and many others. She showcases these multiple businesses on the RHOLagos.

She said: "So I am glad that I am on the show, and you guys would get to see how I create all my beautiful videos every year, how I script and direct, and I need people would know that I am more than a stylist, I am not just a stylist or a fashion designer, I need people to see all my directing part all my production part, how I come up with all those creative ideas you guys watch, how I come up with my creativity and how I juggle all the various businesses, and my personal life. "

"Incoming episodes, you will see how I planned my birthday shoots, we have over ten shoots, and we shot at four different locations across the southwest metros. It is also encouraging the tourism aspect of the country. I am also showcasing different beautiful places in Nigeria to the world. I am making people see how beautiful Nigeria can be, places you would not even have the fun to travel to."

She also noted that she spends millions on her birthday shoots, as she promotes tourist attractions and creates employment through her businesses.

She said: "I spend over 20 million nairas every year whenever I am shooting my birthday project, it's a massive project, and I am seeing and showing Nigeria to the broader world, and giving people jobs to do, reducing unemployment".