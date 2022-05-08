South Africa: Sydenham Suspected Serial Rapist Nabbed By FCs Unit

Office of the Provincial Commissioner KwaZulu-Natal

On 5 May 2022, detectives from the Inanda Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit arrested a 30-year-old man for three counts of rape.

During January to May 2022, the suspect targeted females who were walking alone late in the afternoon around the Sydenham policing area. He would point them with a firearm and forced them to get into his vehicle. He would then drive to a secluded spot where he would sexually violate the victims at gunpoint.

During the arrest, police found the suspect in possession of a toy gun and driving the same vehicle, as described by the victims. Detective will profile the suspect to check if he is linked to other cases where the same modus operandi was used. The suspect will appear before the Durban Magistrate Court tomorrow on charges of rape.