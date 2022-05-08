South Africa: Sydenham Suspected Serial Rapist Nabbed By FCs Unit

8 May 2022
South African Police Service (Pretoria)

Office of the Provincial Commissioner KwaZulu-Natal

On 5 May 2022, detectives from the Inanda Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit arrested a 30-year-old man for three counts of rape.

During January to May 2022, the suspect targeted females who were walking alone late in the afternoon around the Sydenham policing area. He would point them with a firearm and forced them to get into his vehicle. He would then drive to a secluded spot where he would sexually violate the victims at gunpoint.

During the arrest, police found the suspect in possession of a toy gun and driving the same vehicle, as described by the victims. Detective will profile the suspect to check if he is linked to other cases where the same modus operandi was used. The suspect will appear before the Durban Magistrate Court tomorrow on charges of rape.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X