Nigeria/Ghana: Nigeria Beat Ghana 2-0 in U20 Afcon Qualifying Tournament

press release

Flying Eagles kicked off their WAFU AFCON campaign with a comfortable win over Ghana

Nigeria's U20 national team, Flying Eagles, defeated their Ghanaian counterparts 2-0 in the opening match of Group B of the WAFU B U20 Championship in Niamey on Sunday.

The win helped them scoop all three points and gives the team a foot in the semi-finals of the competition from where the zone's flag-bearers to next year's Africa U20 Cup of Nations will emerge.

Ibrahim Muhammad put the Nigerians' noses in front after only six minutes, and the seven-time African champions showed composure, confidence and calmness as they easily dominated the Black Satellites.

Adams Olubi could have made it 2-0 for Nigeria towards the end of the first half but fluffed his lines after a good team move had carved open the Ghanaian rearguard and left him with only the goalkeeper to beat.

The Flying Eagles eventually made sure of the three points in the second half at the Stade General Seyni Kountché, when substitute Ahmed Abdullahi slotted into the net in the 78th minute after a series of onslaughts left the Ghanaians in disarray.

The three points put Nigeria in pole position to qualify from a group that has only three teams. The Flying Eagles will play their last match of the group on Wednesday against Burkina Faso.

The result could determine the fate of Cup holders and reigning African champions Ghana, as they would be condemned to defeat the Burkinabes when both teams clash at the same venue on Sunday next week.

The scorer of Nigeria's first goal, Ibrahim Muhammad, was selected as the man of the match.