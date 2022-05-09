Rwanda: BAL 2022 - a Look at the 8 Teams That Will Tussle It Out in the Playoffs

THE PLAYOFFS of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) that will take place in Kigali from May 21-28 are getting closer and closer.

Eight teams from different African countries which qualified for this stage of the competition will be jetting into the country to establish the new continental champion.

There is a lot to anticipate in the tournament as big teams like Egypt's Zamalek, Tunisia's US Monastir and Angola's Petroleos de Luanda, as well as a number of other formidable sides will be playing.

Here, we take a look at the teams and what they can potentially produce at the tournament.

Petro de Luanda

Petro de Luanda won four of their five games in the Nile Conference that was played last month in Cairo, Egypt.

They only lost to Zamalek, the defending champions of the BAL.

Petroleos has great players like Childe Dundão, 23, an Angolan point guard who distinguished himself against the Armed Forces and Police (73-60), where in 31 minutes, he put in 16 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists.

Among others, the team also has in its ranks Carlos Morais, an Angolan star shooting guard who has been around professional hoops for half of his 36-year life, and enjoyed more success than many in African basketball.

He has had many career highlights, most notably playing for his country at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, and signing with the Toronto Raptors in 2013.

Zamalek

Reigning BAL champions Zamalek won all their five games in the Nile Conference, to make a statement about their might in African basketball.

The team boasts players like Edgar Sosa, an American-Dominican point guard who averaged 16-19 points per game with 6 assists.

Egyptian center, Anas Mahmoud also returns for the team, having been an instrumental player in their successful campaign last year.

The 27-year-old is endowed with formidable blocking skills, but he also scores and passes the ball so well, and he is expected to be an asset for the Egyptian club in the playoffs.

He won the Dikembe Mutombo defensive player award in the previous BAL campaign, something that shows how good he is at defending.

Cape Town Tigers

Cape Town Tigers came in third place in the Nile Conference.

The South African club is playing at the BAL final tournament for the first time, but has so far performed well as it made it to the playoffs.

The team has players that can light up the playoffs, for example, American Evans Ganapamo, who showcased good scoring skills in the Niles Conference, where for example, he scored a game-high 24 points in their game against FAP, which they won 73-70.

Forces Armées et Police Basketball (FAP)

The Cameroonian team won two of their five games in the Nile Conference.

FAP finished in 4th place in the conference, meaning they have to face the team that finished first in the Sahara Conference, which is Rwanda Energy Group (REG).

Players to watch in this team include Deshaun Morman who ignited their offense in a game they played with Cobra Sports in the Nile Conference, scoring a team-high 16 points.

Rwanda Energy Group (REG)

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) basketball team won four of their five in the Sahara Conference in Dakar, Senegal.

On the way to their conference coronation, REG beat AS Salé, SLAC, US Monastir and Beira.

They only lost to Dakar Universite Club.

REG has great players like Cleveland Thomas Jr, an American shooting guard who was instrumental in their thrilling journey in the Sahara Conference, where for example, he contributed a game-high 26 points as REG defeated AS Sale 91-87 at the Dakar Arena to inspire his team off to a bright start of the Sahara Conference.

Other key men to watch include Jean-Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Adonis Filer, Anthony Walker, players with a good skill-set and experience to create the change in a game.

US Monastir

Tunisia powerhouse US Monastir won four of their five games in the Sahara Conference.

Many fans that followed the first edition of the BAL still remember how strong this team is, as it was a finalist in that tournament.

Many of its players that featured at the first edition are back with the team, for example center Ater Majok, a player who defends well and scores, but also uses his physique to give his team an advantage.

They added to their ranks Souleyman Diabate, an Ivorian point guard who is arguably one of the best on the continent.

Radhouane Slimane, 41, a quite experienced Tunisian basketball player is also with the team, and he is one to watch.

AS Salé

Moroccan champions AS Sale advanced to the Kigali playoffs after finishing third in the Sahara Conference.

Coached by Liz Mills, a female Austrian coach who became the first woman to coach a BAL team, AS Sale put up good performances at the conference level, scoring for fun in some games.

AS Salé has great players like Terrel Stoglin, who set a new single-game BAL scoring record of 41 points in their 90-96 loss to US Monastir during the Sahara Conference group phase.

Seydou Legacy Athlétique Club (S.L.A.C)

The Guinean basketball team won two of their five games in the Sahara Conference, finishing in fourth place.

It is a strong side that gave REG a hard time in the game they played, and it turned out that the Rwandan side needed a last-second buzzer beater from Nshobozwabyosenumukiza to win the game.

Players like Small forward Dane Miller Jr., an American basketball player drafted by the Oklahoma City Blue in the 2014 draft of the NBA D-League, can light up the stage for the Guinean club.