Rwanda: Volleyball - APR Start Preps for 2022 Africa Club Championship

8 May 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

APR WOMEN volleyball club have begun early preparations ahead of the women's African Club Championships slated in Tunis, Tunisia, from May 19 to June 1, 2022.

The team is carrying out daily training sessions at Amahoro indoor stadium.

APR last appeared in the continental competition that was held in Tunisia back in 2017 where they finished 8th.

"We have started training, because we want to be ready for the women's African Club Championships and we want to prepare the team well," Florien Siborurema head coach of APR women told Times Sport

APR along with RRA will represent Rwanda in the Women's African Club Championship.

Defending champions University of Tourism, Technology and Business Studies (UTB) won't participate in the tournament after the university decided to remove its volleyball teams out of the league due to financial constraints.

In 2021, the women's tournament was hosted in Kelibia while the men's event was staged in Tunis.

Tunisian champions Esperance won the men's title while CFC Carthage ensured the ladies title remained home.

Roster:

Setters: Léa Uwera and Prisca Uwera

Left-attackers: Valentine Munezero, Seraphine Mukantambara, Penelope Musabyimana and Uwimana

Right- attackers: Yvonne Bayija and Divine Nyirahabimana

Libro: Judith Kabatesi and Denyse Mukamana

Middle blockers: Flavia Dusabe, Donatha Musabyemariya, Esperance Mushimiyimana and Albertine Uwiringiyimana.

