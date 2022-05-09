Rwanda: Bamporiki Suspended Over Corruption, Pleads Guilty On Twitter As PM Reaffirms Rwanda's Zero Tolerance Stance On Graft and More About Last Week

Only two days after the Prime Minister, Dr. Edouard Ngirente said that the political will to enhance transparency and accountability are key factors to implementing the zero-tolerance approach against corruption in Rwanda, Edouard Bamporiki, the former State Minister of Youth and Culture was suspended from cabinet and placed under house arrest amid serious corruption charges.

The Premier was speaking as he officiated at the 12th Regional Conference of Heads of Anti-corruption agencies in Commonwealth Africa, where he said: "By way of illustration, the offence of corruption is not subject to any statute of limitations in Rwandan laws. This implies that prosecution of corruption crimes has no time limit."

Bamporiki, on the other hand, just a day after his arrest, admitted on twitter that he had had indeed committed a crime of corruption and he pleaded with the President to forgive him. This has since sparked mixed reactions.

On May 6, during the launch of the book titled: "The Genocide against the Tutsi, and the Rwandan Churches: Between Grief and Denial," by Philippe Denis, a Belgian Priest, Jean-Damascène Bizimana, the Minister for National Unity and Civic Engagement requested its revision on the church's role in Genocide.

Upon receiving feedback from other attendees to, Denis said that he is going to consider them and correct the content in other copies that are going to be produced.

On May 5, 19-year-old bowler Henriette Ishimwe made quite the splash in her first test at the tournament, thanks to a beauty of a delivery that bowled Australia's Nicola Carey and a wily run-out that sent back Thailand's Nattaya Boochatham, at the Fairbreak T20 Invitational Tournament in Dubai.

Earlier during the week, on May 2, the Muslim community in Rwanda celebrated Eid al-Fitr-- a festive holiday that marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan with a national prayer at the Kigali Stadium in Nyamirambo.

Below we chronicle the past week in pictures:

Prime Minister, Dr. Edouard Ngirente delivers remarks during the 12th Regional Conference of Heads of Anti-corruption agencies in Commonwealth Africa in Kigali on May 3.

Prime Minister Dr Ngirente Edouard and Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland arrive at the Kigali Conversation Center for the 12th Regional Conference of Heads of Anti-corruption agencies in Commonwealth Africa.

Communique from the Office of the Prime Minister dismissing Edouard Bamporiki from cabinet on May 5.

Jean-Damascene Bizimana, the Minister for National Unity and Civic Engagement speaks at the launch of the book on Frida, May 6. Photo by Dan Nsengiyumva

A display of the book: "The Genocide against the Tutsi, and the Rwandan Churches. Between Grief and Denial. Photo by Dan Nsengiyumva

Rwanda's bowler Henriette Ishimwe celebrates during the game after a bright start at the Fairbreak T20 Invitational Tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on May 5, 2022. Courtesy

Henriette Ishimwe watches as the Kookaburra hit Australia's Nicola Carey's wicket at the Fairbreak T20 Invitational Tournament in Dubai.

Thousands of Muslims during the Morning Prayer to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at Kigali Stadium on Monday, May 2. / Photo: Dan Nsengiyumva

