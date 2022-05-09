Rwanda Set for 2022 Cecafa Women Tournament

THE NATIONAL WOMEN football team will take part in this year's Cecafa tourney which will be hosted by Uganda from May 22 to June 5.

Hadidja Kayishakire, the Director of Women football development in Ferwafa confirmed that the country will participate in the 2022 Cecafa tournament.

"It is true, we have registered to participate in the 2022 Cecafa women tournament and we are ready to be there and compete after a long time without participating in regional football competitions," Kayishakire told Times Sport.

She added that players will be selected from teams that are competing in the Women peace cup tournament which is in the quarter final stage.

A team of coaches will be announced this week so that they start selecting players for the national team who will start preparations for the tournament next week.

The council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) announced that all games of the tournament will take place at FUFA (Federation of Uganda Football Association) technical centre in Njeru.

Eight teams have confirmed participation in the tourney and they include; Uganda as the host, Rwanda, Djibouti, Burundi, Ethiopia, Tanzania, South Sudan and Zanzibar.