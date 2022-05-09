Rwanda: Volleyball - Gisagara Off to Winning Start in Africa Club Championship

8 May 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwandan representatives, Gisagara volleyball club started their campaign at the 2022 African Club Championship with victory after defeating Cameroon's Port Douala in opening game on Sunday in Tunisia.

The Southern Province-based side secured their opening win as they powered past Port Douala varsity side in four (3-1) sets 25-18, 20-25,25-21 and 31-29, at Hawaria stadium in Tunis.

Fidèle Nyirimana's team started the game impressively and dominated Port Douala in the first set before the latter snatched the second.

However, Gisagara quickly responded quickly against the Cameroonians to win third and fourth sets and finish victorious in the first game.

"It is always good to start with a win. We played with discipline and determination," Nyirimana told Times Sport in a telephone interview.

"Now we need to quickly shift focus on our next game against Equity Bank," He added.

Gisagara returns to action against Kenya's Equity Bank on Monday.

Gisagara is in Group D alongside Port Douala (Cameroun), Equity Bank (Kenya) and Nigeria Custom Services (Nigeria).

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X