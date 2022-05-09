Kenya: Govt Warns of Stern Action Against Criminals in Marsabit

Marsabit — The government says the availability of illegal firearms is the root cause of the insecurity being witnessed in Marsabit.

Eastern Regional Commissioner Evans Achoki however assured the residents that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure that peace and stability are regained.

In a press briefing after chairing a security meeting to assess the progress of the curfew and the operation that began five days ago, Achoki said enough security personnel have been deployed to deal with the situation.

The regional commissioner added that arrangements with neighboring countries have been made to ensure that criminal elements escaping the operation do not seek refuge there.

Calling for cooperation from the members of the public, he said the government would conduct the security operation dubbed 'Operation Rejesha Amani Marsabit' professionally and humanly.

"This county is awash with illicit weapons which the government is determined to mop up" said the Regional Commissioner and asked those in possession of the illegal firearms to surrender them voluntarily without delay.

Achoki, who was accompanied by the regional security team among them the Regional Police Commander Rono Bunei, warned that security personnel involved in the operation were under strict instructions to firmly deal with cases of lawlessness.

He at the same time cautioned inciters and sponsors of violence which has cost the region the desired peace and development that there days were numbered.

Achoki who is also the head of the regional security and intelligence committee asked the residents to cooperate on the imposed curfew and the ongoing operation.

He said criminals who might attempt to escape into neighboring countries would have nowhere to hide as they would be arrested and charged as required.

The Regional Commissioner said that the operation had taken off successfully but didn't disclose the achievements made so far.

"The operation is progressing well as our personnel is well equipped with modern weapon detectors," he said. - Kna