Kenya: Odibets Surprises More Than 10,000 Mums With Free Shopping

Nairobi — Betting firm Odibets on Sunday gifted over 10, 000 mums across the country as the world celebrated Mothers' Day.

Leading the gifting was social media influencer Diana Bahati who traversed different parts of Nairobi County with the Odibets crew to hand the shopping to the women and less fortunate in society.

Among the goodies that were contained in the Odibets branded bags include cooking and maize flour which are deemed to be the most valuable commodities in Kenyan households.

In the videos that have since gone viral on social media, Diana is seen handing a branded bag of Odibets with goodies to different women in Mathare.

"To my Odibets family, I want to say thank you for what you have done for these mothers. I approached Odibets and they agreed to do something special to celebrate women on Mother's Day," Diana stated.

Diana noted that they began with Mathare and proceeded to distribute the goodies to Kibera and Rongai areas.

A section of women was overwhelmed by emotions and could be seen giving warm embraces to Diana and thanking Odibets for the Mother's Day treat.

"I want to say thank you to Odibets for this shopping. Mambo imekua ngumu na vitu ni bei ghali, kwanza mafuta ya kupika," one of the women was heard saying.

Another section of jovial mums was heard chanting, "Odibets Kiboko yao" as they received their packed gifts.

Last year, Odibets surprised over 1000 mums with free shopping as the world marked Mother's Day.

This year, Odibets has increased the numbers to reach as many women in the country.