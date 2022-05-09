Kenya: Odibets Surprises More Than 10,000 Mums With Free Shopping

8 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Betting firm Odibets on Sunday gifted over 10, 000 mums across the country as the world celebrated Mothers' Day.

Leading the gifting was social media influencer Diana Bahati who traversed different parts of Nairobi County with the Odibets crew to hand the shopping to the women and less fortunate in society.

Among the goodies that were contained in the Odibets branded bags include cooking and maize flour which are deemed to be the most valuable commodities in Kenyan households.

In the videos that have since gone viral on social media, Diana is seen handing a branded bag of Odibets with goodies to different women in Mathare.

"To my Odibets family, I want to say thank you for what you have done for these mothers. I approached Odibets and they agreed to do something special to celebrate women on Mother's Day," Diana stated.

Diana noted that they began with Mathare and proceeded to distribute the goodies to Kibera and Rongai areas.

A section of women was overwhelmed by emotions and could be seen giving warm embraces to Diana and thanking Odibets for the Mother's Day treat.

"I want to say thank you to Odibets for this shopping. Mambo imekua ngumu na vitu ni bei ghali, kwanza mafuta ya kupika," one of the women was heard saying.

Another section of jovial mums was heard chanting, "Odibets Kiboko yao" as they received their packed gifts.

Last year, Odibets surprised over 1000 mums with free shopping as the world marked Mother's Day.

This year, Odibets has increased the numbers to reach as many women in the country.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X