Nigeria: NPFL Round-Up - Stalemate in Uyo As Rivers United Humiliate MFM FC in Port Harcourt

Rivers United have extended their lead at the top of the NPFL table to seven points after thrashing MFM

The remainders of the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL matchday 27 fixtures were decided on Sunday across different centres in the country.

The games played on Sunday produced seven home victories and a draw with a total of 20 goals scored.

In one of the mostly-anticipated ties, Akwa United and Enyimba shared the spoils at the Nest of Champions; ending their contest in a 1-1 draw.

It was the first time in six years the Promise Keepers have dropped points at home against Enyimba.

Having been beaten by the People's Elephant while he was handling Sunshine Stars, many had expected Coach Ayeni now with Akwa United to get his pound of flesh off the former champions.

Awka United looked to be on course for maximum points until Emeka Obioma's last-minute header cancelled out Bello Babatunde's first-half goal scored via a well-taken freekick.

After a series of failed attempts from both sides in the first half, Babatunde broke the deadlock with an excellent kick that flew past Bassa Djeri in the 40th minute.

Finidi George, fighting for a second-half equaliser, brought in Austin Oladapo for Sadiq Abubakar in the 67th minute. Four minutes later, Oladapo's freekick was parried away by Adewale Adeyinka.

Emeka Obioma with his 12th goal of the season changed the narrative of the game with his header into an empty net in stoppage time.

With the point earned, Akwa United moved to the fifth position with 40 points, three points below Remo Stars while Enyimba's away goal helped them stay in the seventh spot with 39 points.

Elsewhere, at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt, Rivers United humiliated MFM FC 5-0 to keep their title chase alive.

Chijioke Akuneto scored a brace, Nelson Esor, George Akpabio and Rafiu Ishaq scored one each as they compounded the woes of bottom-placed.

Sunday's rain of goals in Port Harcourt started 17 minutes into the game. Ishaq's shot was rebounded by the goalkeeper, Folarin Abayomi but Nelson Esor was well-positioned to tap into the net.

Rivers United doubled their lead on the stroke of halftime with a shot from Akuneto.

Rivers United added to the Olukoya Boys' woe with Akuneto scoring his brace from a close-range shot in the 46th minute.

The goal spree continued as George Akpabio added the fourth in the 84th minute.

Rafiu Ishaq Kayode made it five in stoppage time as the relegation battling MFM FC were handed one of their biggest defeats this season by Stanley Eguma's men.

The big win over MFM has helped Rivers United extend their lead at the top of the league table to seven points as Plateau United lost on the road.

Mfm remain rooted in the 20th position with 24 points.

Another derby was also decided this weekend between Nasarawa United and Plateau in Bauchi with the former claiming a 1-0 win

Sunday Okereke's fourth-minute goal sealed victory for the Solid Miners.

Nasarawa's victory pulled them to the 12th position with 35 points while Plateau United stay in second place with 51 points.

Elsewhere, Shooting Stars also nicked a lone goal victory over Niger Tornadoes.

One of Shooting Stars' mid-season signings, Moses Omoduemuke scored the goal that won the victory for the Oluyole Warriors.

Interestingly, Omoduemuke's goal was the 500th goal of the league this season.

Shooting Stars' victory sent them to the 11th position with 37 points while Niger Tornadoes dropped to the 14th position with 33 points.

Results

Gombe United 1 - 0 Sunshine Stars

Shooting Stars 1 - 0 Niger Tornadoes

Kano Pillars 2 - 1 Kwara United

Rivers United 5 - 0 MFM

Lobi Stars 2 - 1 Katsina United

Akwa United 1 - 1 Enyimba

Wikki Tourists 2 - 0 Dakkada

Nasarawa 2 - 1 Plateau United