Nigeria: 2023 - Another Kano Lawmaker Dumps APC

8 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The lawmaker is vying for governorship seat of the state, he accused the state chapter of the APC of partiality.

Another member of the House of Representatives from Kano State, Kabiru Alhassan, has resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Alhassan's resignation followed that of his colleague, Abdulkadir Jobe, member representing Dawakin-Tofa/Rimin Gado/Tofa Federal Constituency, who resigned due to an internal crisis in the Kano State chapter of the party.

Mr Alhassan represents Rano/Bunkure/ Kibiya Federal Constituency at the National Assembly.

The lawmaker, who is vying for the governorship seat of the state, accused the state chapter of the party of preferential treatment.

Mr Alhassan, who is also a former Speaker, Kano House of Assembly, confirmed his resignation to Solacebase, a Kano-based online platform.

He said he would soon announce the political party he is moving to.

Mr Alhassan from Kano South Senatorial District was reportedly endorsed by political stakeholders from the district to succeed the governor Abdullahi Ganduje in 2023.

Other aspirants under the APC are: Barau Jibrin, senator for Kano North and Sha'aban Sharada, member representing Kano Municipal.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X