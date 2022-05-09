Tanzania: Local Contractors Seek Audience With Govt Over Higher Prices

The Association of Citizen Contractors in Tanzania (ACCT) has requested dialogue with the government, to look at a friendly way that will help them mitigate financial damages in the implementation of various projects.

Their argument is based on the unprecedented skyrocketing of fuel prices which have impacted on the prices of construction materials.

The association which works to safeguard Tanzanian local contractors' interests and advocate professionalism in the country's construction industry says the hiking of fuel prices has adverse effects in the course of discharging their duties and that there were indications that some companies were likely to run bankrupt and fail to implement similar projects in the near future.

Addressing journalists in Dodoma recently, ACCT Chairman, Engineer Thobias Kyando said some projects that were to be completed at the end of this financial year may not be completed and that should they be completed some of them may not have enough capital to carry out other projects.

"I think it is high time we seek audience with the government to see how we can review the contract prices so that the contractors can be able to get profit at one hand while the government ripping benefits of the best works on the other," he noted, adding that each day pain on the pocket was increasing.

Eng Kyando who doubles as the Director for Technics Construction Group Ltd said that the contractors were incurring huge costs in fuel and construction equipment, something which was not considered during the signing of the contracts.

He gave an example of increase in the price of diesel which had significantly shot within a short period saying he was incurring about 1m/- every day in the projects he is implementing in Mpwapwa and Kongwa districts respectively which he was contracted by the government.

"If you look at construction materials, only cement prices have remained stable but prices of other equipment have increased at an alarming rate and if there is no immediate government intervention, we may soon run bankrupt and fail to participate in other future projects," he insisted.

Mr Kyando said that many projects that were implemented by local contractors were supposed to be handed over by the end of June 2022, adding that many contractors were now increasing pace to beat the contract deadline but the major challenge was on funds.