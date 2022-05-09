Tanzania: Samia's Assurance Delights Media

MEDIA industry players have welcomed reassurance by President Samia Suluhu Hassan on the resolve by the government to continue engaging stakeholders in the profession to review legislations which are deemed to be unfriendly to press freedom in Tanzania.

The Head of State had during the climax of the World Press Freedom Day on Tuesday which was held at continental level in Arusha assured journalists that the dialogue between the government and media stakeholders will continue to take centre stage.

Some of the legislations which have been contested by stakeholders in the industry include the Media Services Act of 2016, the Access to Information Act of 2016 as well as the Electronic and Postal Communications Act (EPOCA) of 2010.

Reacting to assurance by President Samia in separate telephone interviews yesterday, media stakeholders said the guarantee by the government has opened a door towards enacting legislations which are fair and inclusive.

The Chairperson of Tanzania Chapter of Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA-TAN), Ms Salome Kitomari, said the remarks by President Samia shows there is a political will towards flourishing journalistic work in the country.

"It is true that we have been engaging the government in a dialogue and it has directed formation of seven-member committee of media stakeholders to discuss with the state on reviewing the said legislations.

"President Samia has thus directed that after the discussions, bills for amendments of the legislations should be tabled in the National Assembly by at least September, this year," she explained.

Ms Kitomari said the move is a good step in enacting inclusive legislations that will help to flourish the media industry in Tanzania amid financial constraints facing media houses due to low investments in the industry.

In a separate interview, a senior journalist and lecturer of journalism and communication at Saint Augustine University of Tanzania (SAUT), Dr Kanaeli Kaaya urged media practitioners to conduct thorough research on media legislations to be able to productively engage the government on the dialogue.

"It is true that there are some laws which are outdated. It is the role of media players to conduct research on these issues, including the new media, and advise the government on the way forward," Dr Kaaya advised.

For his part, a lecturer of journalism at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM)'s School of Journalisms and Mass Communication (SJMC), Dr Egbert Mkoko, described the dialogue between the government and media stakeholders as a positive move.

"As you know there have been complaints since the laws were enacted in 2016 which led some stakeholders to file a case at the High Court. The decision by the government to open doors for deliberations is indeed encouraging.

"The two parties will now discuss burning issues and if there are amendments to be done then they will be tabled in the National Assembly," Dr Mkoko observed.

Meanwhile, the media stakeholders also welcomed the challenge by President Samia to journalists in Africa to report positive issues about the continent and desist from colluding with foreign players in tarnishing the image of the continent.

"We have many good stories to write about Africa, such as its beauty and how it is endowed with natural resources. I have been in some western countries and I have witnessed firsthand how their media depicts Africa negatively," Ms Kitomari observed.

She was however quick to add that for positive reportage of individual countries and Africa, there is need for huge investments in the media industry.

"Such investments will enable journalists in the continent to produce quality reports which will attract more readers and viewers as well as advertisements," she stated.

On the other hand, Ms Kitomari was categorical that even with the positive reporting, journalists should still continue with their noble role of uncovering and reporting some of the negative issues in the society.

The sentiments were echoed by Dr Kaaya who was of the view that there is still need for media practitioners to balance positive and negative reporting of leaders and society at large.

"We always preach on the need for patriotism, but challenging wrong deeds in the society cannot be underestimated in journalism," the expert stated.

Dr Kaaya thus stressed that journalists should balance on reporting development issues and wrong doings of leaders and society.