Tanzania: VP Tells Clerics to Preach Peace, Love

VICE-PRESIDENT Dr Phillip Mpango has asked religious leaders to continue reminding their followers on the need to help the poor, especially widows and orphans.

He said the clerics should also continue preaching peace and love among Tanzanians as well as reminding them on the importance of maintaining a country with unity and tranquility.

Dr Mpango made the statements during the burial of the late Bishop Charles Katale of the Lake Tanganyika Diocese of the Moravian Church of Tanzania.

The burial was held at the Mwanga Parish of Moravian Church in Kigoma Ujiji yesterday, where Dr Mpango was representing President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Speaking on behalf of the Head of State, Dr Mpango said the government recognises the contribution of the late Bishop Katale, who used his preaching to promote unity, love and harmony among people.

"The government received this sad news on the passing of Bishop Katale with great shock, on behalf of President Samia, I'm conveying condolences to the family, relatives and all followers of the Moravian Church in Tanzania," said the Vice-President.

He also commended the church for its positive response to the government call on mobilising its followers to participate in the upcoming National Population and Housing Census to be held on August 23 this year.

For his part, the Lead Bishop of the Moravian Church in Tanzania, Rev Conrad Nguvumali thanked the government for its support during their time of grieving as well as participating in the burial event.

He said the church will continue cooperating with the government on encouraging its followers to effectively participate in the coming National Population and Housing Census.

On Thursday, President Samia sent condolences to Head Bishop of the Moravian Church of Tanzania, Conrad Nguvumali, following the death of former Bishop of Lake Tanganyika Province of the Church, Charles Katale.

Through her twitter account, Ms Samia said she has been saddened by the death of Bishop Katale and sent condolences to the Head Bishop of the church, family, believers and friends of the fallen cleric, stating; "May the Almighty God rest his soul in eternal peace, Amen."