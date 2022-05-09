Tanzania: Immigration Steps Up Border Security

THE Immigration department, in the 2021/2022 financial year, stepped up border security by instituting a number of measures, including installing an e-border management system and adopting e-immigration service provision system.

Presenting the 2022/2023 budget estimates in Parliament, Minister for Home Affairs Mr Hamad Yusuf Masauni said e-border management system has been installed in 22 department's regional offices and in 25 stations.

"This new system at border areas has significantly contributed to improving the state of security in the country simply because foreigners or citizens entering or exiting the country are thoroughly scrutinised to ensure only those who meet the country's conditions get access to entry or exit permits," the minister said.

According to the minister, between July 2021 and March 2022 a total of 958,007 foreigners entered the country compared to 511,243 foreigners who entered the country in preceding corresponding period in 2020/2021 financial year.

He also said a total of 882,579 foreigners left the country compared to 421,687 foreigners who left the country in the 2020/2021 financial year.

The increase in foreigners' arrivals in the country is attributed to the loosening or lifting of travel bans or restrictions that were imposed by governments around the world during Covid-19 outbreak.

He said until March 2022, the government denied entry to 430 foreigners due to a number of reasons, including security reasons or failure to meet immigration conditions.

Speaking on residence permits, the minister said between July 2021 and March 2022 the government issued 15, 143 permits, an increase of 2,467 compared to 12, 676 permits issued in the preceding corresponding period in 2020/2021 financial year.

According to the minister, a total of 314,635 visas were granted to applicants seeking entry to the country's territory for various activities.

Speaking on crackdown on illegal immigrants, the minister said until March 2022 a total of 14, 728 undocumented foreigners were apprehended, subjecting them to a number of legal measures.

Masauni said in efforts to thoroughly deal with illegal immigrants, particularly Ethiopians the ministry has completed crafting a strategy whose recommendations are now at various levels of discussions.

The strategy, according to the minister, will also deal with the network in the country that engages in ferrying unlawful non-citizens.

He said the government has been incurring huge costs when providing basic needs to those apprehended and kept in police stations awaiting further legal procedures.

The minister also revealed that between July 2021 and March 2022, a total of 322 Tanzanians were deported after completing serving sentences abroad and failing to meet immigration conditions in foreign countries.

Speaking on passport issuing, the minister said between July 2021 and March 2022, a total of 57,206 travel documents were issued to Tanzanians compared to 54,072 documents issued during the preceding corresponding period in 2020/2021 financial year.

According to the minister, during the same period a total of 85 foreigners were granted Tanzanian citizenship compared to 52 foreigners who acquired Tanzanian citizenship in the preceding corresponding period in 2020/2021 financial year.

Those who acquired Tanzanian citizenship came from Burundi (2), Brazil (1), Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) (1), Guinea (1), Spain (2), India (44), Kenya (9), Lebanon (6), Pakistani (2), Rwanda (3), Somalia (2), Sudan (1), Uganda (3), France(1), England (1), Yemen (4) and Zimbabwe (2).

Meanwhile, during the same period (July 2021 and March 2022) Tanzanians who renounced Tanzanian citizenship reached 38; Australia (1), Botswana (1), China (1), India (2), Kenya (1), US (7), Namibia (2), Singapore (1), Uganda (1), England (3) and Germany (18).

During the preceding corresponding period in 2020/2021 financial year, a total of 57 Tanzanians renounced their citizenship.