Namibia: Unam Donates Oxygen Production Plant to Katima Hospital

THE University of Namibia (Unam), through their collaboration with Cardiff University, has donated an oxygen production plant worth N$3,5 million to the Katima Mulilo State Hospital.

Cardiff University has donated N$20 million to the Phoenix Project, and an amount of N$8,5 million was set aside to install oxygen production plants at Katima Mulilo, Grootfontein, Gobabis and Nkurenkuru.

Vice president Nangolo Mbumba received the oxygen production plant earlier this week and thanked the Welsh government for their assistance.

Apart from the oxygen production plants, the Welsh government also donated health and personal protective equipment that enables Namibia to navigate the challenges brought by the pandemic, Mbumba said.

"I am delighted as the chancellor of Unam, to recognise the role Unam has played in sourcing these facilities and the necessary equipment to assist the government in the fight against Covid-19."

Mbumba noted that Covid-19 is still ravaging the nation, therefore such facilities come at an opportune time.

"I wish to urge the management of this hospital to take care of this facility because it is scarce and requires maintenance."

Health and social services minister Kalumbi Shangula noted that the government continues to ensure that the national Covid-19 preparedness and response unit is sharpened to meet and overcome challenges.

"Some of the projects implemented by the government include the expansion of Katutura Hospital TB Ward, which was completed two weeks ago, the construction of prefabricated isolation facilities at various hospitals, the construction of intensive care units at district hospitals, the expansion of mortuary facilities around the country, and the provision of medical oxygen," Shangula said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The oxygen production plant is a great facility which will go a long way towards improving the clinical management of patients suffering from Covid-19, and other respiratory illnesses for which oxygen therapy is required, he said.

"Medical oxygen is one of the biggest life-saving interventions that any hospital needs. Hence, the significance of this generous donation."

"The oxygen production plants in these locations strengthens Namibia's healthcare system across an otherwise geographically large country, and improves the provision of quality and adequate care to patients in both urban and rural areas," said Unam vice chancellor Kenneth Matengu.

Matengu revealed that part of the funding was also used to train 217 nurses in oxygen therapy and ventilation case management.