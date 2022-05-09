Namibians in Angolan Jails to Be Repatriated

NAMIBIANS serving their sentences in Angola will soon be able to do so in their home country.

This was revealed to The Namibian by Namibian Correctional Service commissioner general Raphael Hamunyela on Wednesday.

Hamunyela said an agreement was signed by the ministers responsible for correctional services in Angola and Namibia, in April 2019.

"We are currently busy with internal arrangements before we start with the transfer of inmates between the two countries," Hamunyela said.

The ratification of the agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons by Namibia is the only remaining step before it is operational.

"We are also busy mobisiling inmates to understand the benefits of the transfers before we begin with the process."

Inmates will have the right to apply for transfers to serve their sentences in their respective countries, Hamunyela said.

"In terms of the act, the sending country will be responsible for covering the costs to transport inmates to their country."

Hamunyela said the requirements to be met by inmates will depend on the type of crimes they committed.

"If the crime the inmate has committed is also regarded as a crime in the other country, than automatically that person qualifies for the transfer. If it is not a crime in the other country, then that person will have to serve their sentence in that country," he said.

Also, the receiving country cannot change the sentencing period for the inmate.

"The sentencing period will remain as it is. If the person is to be put on parole, it must be agreed by both governments, and only if the law of that country allows people who commit a specific crime to be put on parole or probation," Hamunyela added.

Currently, approximately 34 Namibians are serving their sentences in Angola, and about 150 Angolans are in Namibian Correctional Service facilities.