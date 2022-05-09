Mozambique: Special Section On Terrorism in Cabo Delgado Attorney's Office

8 May 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Attorney's Office in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado has set up a specialist section to seal with matters concerning terrorism, according to a report in the Maputo daily "Noticias".

The spokesperson for the Provincial Attorney's Office, Angelo Sueta, said this is the first section of the kind to be set up since the recent creation of the Central Offices for the Fight against Organised and Transnational Crime.

"This section, which brings together magistrates, law officers, and staff of the National Criminal Investigation Service (Sernic) has been set up because we are witnessing acts of terrorism in our province, which implies adopting strategies to deal with the challenges imposed by this type oF crime. And I should say that we are making progress", declared Sueta.

He was speaking to reporters in the provincial capital, Pemba, after presenting the charge sheet against a man named N.B Maita, accused of membership of the jihadist groups that have been ravaging parts of Cabo Delgado since October 2017.

According to the prosecution, Maita joined the terrorists in Macomia district. Initially, as a fisherman, he caught shellfish to feed the jihadists. Later he received military training at a terrorist base on the banks of the Messalo river.

He took part in operations in Mocímboa da Praia, Palma, Macomia and Ibo districts. He worked as a spy collecting information for the terrorists about the movements and capacity of the Mozambican defence and security forces.

He was caught on 21 December on Rolas island, where he was undertaking another piece of espionage. In his canoe were found a pistol, two knives, a pair of scissors, a copy of the Koran and a military belt.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X