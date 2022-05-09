Mozambique: Covid-19 - Ten New Cases and No Deaths or Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Saturday reported ten new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

This follows two cases diagnosed on Friday, seven on Thursday, 13 on Wednesday and none at all on Tuesday.

Saturday's cases were five men and five women, aged between 12 and 49. Eight were Mozambican citizens and two were foreigners (whose nationality was not revealed). Seven were diagnosed in Maputo city and three in Maputo province.

According to a Friday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic, 1,316,128 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 552 of them in the previous 24 hours.

542 of these tests yielded negative results, while the ten positive results brought the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 225,419.

The positivity rate (the percentage of those tested found to be carrying the virus) fell from 1.33 per cent on Thursday to 0.32 per cent on Friday, then rose again to 1.81 per cent on Saturday.

Once again, the Ministry release reported no further deaths from Covid-19, and so the total death toll in Mozambique from the disease remains 2,201.

One new case was admitted to hospital in Maputo on Saturday. This brought the total number of Covid-19 cases hospitalised to three - two in Maputo city and one in Manica. The Manica patient is in intensive care, receiving supplementary oxygen.

The Ministry release reported no further recoveries from Covid-19. The total number of recoveries thus remains 223,163, which is almost exactly 99 per cent of all Covid-19 cases ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 rose from 41 on Friday to 51 on Saturday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 17; six each in Maputo province, Gaza and Inhambane; Sofala, five; Tete, three; two each in Nampula. Zambezia and Manica; Cabo Delgado, one; and Niassa, one.

The Ministry release also reported that over the previous 24 hours, a further 9,356 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. The total number fully vaccinated now stands at 13,967,145, which is 91.8 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.