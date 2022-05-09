Tanzania: Mchengerwa to Artists - Be Innovative

ARTISTES have been tasked to be innovative in order to enjoy numerous opportunities found in the sector and realise the notion that 'Your Talent is Your Factory.'

The Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports Mohamed Mchengerwa made the call recently in Dar es Salaam when he officiated the climax of Uni Talent Show which took the stage for the third time.

The inter-universities event brought under one roof learners from different high learning institutions who showcased their marvellous artistic talents to hundreds of people who turned up at the show and those who followed the proceedings via Television and social media platforms.

"Let me assure you that you are very important to this country and that president Samia Suluhu Hassan likes a lot the artistic works you do as such, make sure that you continue doing them by being innovative.

"The president is doing a commendable job to advertise the country all over the world and we need to use well this advantage bearing in mind that the nation is being opened up.

"Arts and Sports are the most loved sectors in the world and you can see by yourself that while others are asleep in their homes, we are here at this late hour showing talents that you have been blessed with," Mchengerwa said.

He added that all the performances on the day were of high quality such that if he was a judge, he could have found it difficult to execute his judging roles.

"I am glad to see that some of the performances I see from Hollywood films have been displayed by our own artistes here and this is what we all need to be cherished about because as a nation, we are heading to the right direction," he said.

African Cousins, a group made up of six students from TaSuBa in Bagamoyo emerged overall winners on the day and they became 10m/- rich which was awarded to them as a cash prize.

They defeated other 12 contenders from different universities who were also salivating for the number one spot hence they need to try their luck in other upcoming editions of the contest.

On his part, a member of African Cousins Leonard Mathias said part of the amount they have acquired for emerging winners will be used to purchase equipment to scale up their works.

Government has therefore pledged to put more weight in shaping up the artistic industry for it to grow and assist in economic development of the nation.