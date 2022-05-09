Tanzania: Simba Seek Solace in Ruvu Duel

SIMBA have a chance to reduce the 13-point gap with the Premier League leaders Young Africans when they face Ruvu Shooting at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

The defending champions will be in a tough battle after enduring a win-less run in three consecutive league matches,hence it is an opportunity to regain the winning ways.

Simba's recent 2-2 draw with Namungo practically faded away their hopes of defending the championship for the fifth time in a row, a feat they were looking forward to accomplish at the end of the campaign.

Before that, they were held to two back to back barren draws with Young Africans in a traditional derby and against Polisi Tanzania at Ushirika Stadium in Moshi thus ending with three points from targeted nine points.

However, today's game is a different as Simba are aware how important it is to grab three points to restore winning confidence among players and their fans.

At a pre-match meeting yesterday, Simba's Assistant Coach Selemani Matola said they have had ample preparations to do well after a run of three matches without a win.

"Indeed, for a big club of Simba status to go win-less in three games is an upset and we have already discussed to make sure that we stamp success today to keep reducing the big point gap against Young Africans," he said.

Again, Matola disclosed that some of Simba players who were on injury list are now returning back to action and that other section of players are set to miss the encounter as a result of nursing injuries.

"Our focus is to ensure that we win all the remaining fixtures and the best way to achieve that is by starting with tomorrow's (today) game versus Ruvu Shooting which we know that it will not be easy at all," he noted.

On his part, Ruvu Shooting Assistant Coach Rajab Mohamed said he is aware that it will be a tough game to his side but they have to undergo thorough drills to do well.

"We are going to approach it with a good game plan which will propel us to get convincing results after the normal period of play even though they are a good team and we do not have a nice league record against them," he said.

He also highlighted that they expect to miss four players because of injury but insisted that those who are present have been given enough skills to do the recommendable job at the end of the season.