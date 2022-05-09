Tanzania: Uneca to Support Tanzania in Post Covid-19

8 May 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sunday News Reporter

TANZANIA will cooperate with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) as the latter committed to support Tanzania economically in the post Covid-19 stint.

The agreement was struck in Addis Ababa on Friday as the Tanzania Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative of the country to UNECA, Mr Innocent Shiyo met and hold talks with the UNECA Executive Secretary, Dr Vera Songwe.

Ambassador Shiyo and Dr Songwe agreed to extend the cooperation on priority areas, including in implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals of the Agenda 2063 as well as efforts for economic growth, especially after the country was negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Songwe stated the UNECA readiness in supporting Tanzania to build and strengthen capacity so as to promote tourism , health, agriculture, the private sector, revenue collection as well as implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), climate change effects mitigation and enabling women in technology use.

They were speaking after Ambassador Shiyo presented his credentials to the executive secretary. She congratulated him for being appointed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to the position. He welcomed and wished him all the best in discharging his duties.

Established by the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations (UN) in 1958 as one of the UN's five regional commissions, its mandate is to promote the economic and social development of its member states, foster intra-regional integration, and promote international cooperation for Africa's development.

Made up of 54 member States, and playing a dual role as a regional arm of the UN and as a key component of the African institutional landscape, it is well positioned to make unique contributions to address the continent's development challenges.

Its mission is to deliver ideas and actions for an empowered and transformed Africa; informed by the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063.

