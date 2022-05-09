Tanzania: Pamba Vow to Bounce Back

THE Head Coach of the Mwanza-based Pamba, Wilbroad Mweta said his team will work hard to ensure they win their three remaining maches of the Championship League.

Speaking during his team training at Nyamagana stadium on Friday, Mweta said his players are ready for the match.

He said after their 1-1 draw against Transit Camp in the Championship league, his players have been training very seriously.

"I congratulate my players for playing well despite the draw. My team has been creating a lot of chances but they failed to utilise them. We trained a lot on scoring techniques and am convinced we will score goals in our three remaining matches," Mweta said.

Mweta called upon the team's fans and their players to keep cooperating and fighting so as to win their games.

On his side Pamba FC skipper Salim Sheshe said they will work very hard to ensure they win their matches.

Pamba are expected to play today against DTB FC at Uhuru Stadium in Dar-es-salaam.

After DTB, Pamba will then play against Mwadui at Mwadui Complex in Shinyanga region and they will end the championship campaign against Fountain Gate Academy at Nyamagana Stadium.

Pamba are placed 9th with 36 points after playing 27 games.

They have won nine, drawn nine and lost nine matches.

The team has netted 25 and conceded 25 goals.