Tanzania: 5 Feared Dead As Boat Overturns At Mori River in Rorya

At least five people were feared dead after boat they were in capsized in River Mori in Rorya District, Mara Region on Saturday.

According to the eyewitnesses and local residents the accident happened at around 8am at Kowaki village in the river that flows into Lake Victoria, leaving more 5 more with different degrees of injuries after immediate rescue operations.

When the 'Daily News' reached the scene over the phone, only three bodies of a woman and a man including one of a child had been recovered.

Local leaders also confirmed the accident saying the boat was carrying about 10 women and children.

In a separate phone call, Kowaki Village Executive Officer (VEO) Charles Mwita said: "It seems they were crossing the river heading to church. They were women and children and traditions require that villagers must be mobilized in searching the missing persons.

"The problem is we are relying on traditional means to search without any protective gear, skills and other related safety means (meaning the rescue team is also taking chances with their safety) for the missing women and children. Men with swimming experience from our village are working hard to recover the missing people... we are worried if they will be found alive", said another eyewitness.

Reached for a comment, Tarime/Rorya Regional Police zone and related security organs in the area confirmed the accident without giving further details.

By Sunday noon, one more body of a man was retrieved from the reiver with further operations still ongoing.