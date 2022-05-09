Tanzania: Mhunzi, Mgunda Called to Train Paralympic Teams

IN efforts to enhance para athletics, Tanzania Paralympic Committee (TPC) has picked experienced coaches Idd Muhunzi and Bahati Mgunda to take charge of national paralympic team.

Muhunzi will trade as National Team Para Athletic Track Events Coach while Mgunda will be responsible for the National Team Para Athletic Field Events Coach.

According to TPC Secretary General, Ramadhan Namkoveka, the duo were picked in a joint meeting held by TPC and Tanzania Para Athletic Association (TPAA) held recently in Dar es Salaam.

"TPC has opted to parade the two coaches tasked to accelerate the growth of the sport in accordance with agendas of the committee.

"Also, their selection has been based on their competitive para coaching skills, volunteerism and vision to see that para athletics in the country is moving forward to the right direction and helping athletes to clinch more medals in international games," he said.

He further pointed out that TPC are searching for Wheelchair Races and Cycling Coach to take command of athletes who compete in para wheelchair contests.

He added the recently held para wheelchair national racing competition at Uhuru Stadium in the city which were sponsored by Toyota Tanzania and Gold Star, helped a lot to produce athletes who can qualify for para wheelchair games.

"TPC therefore wishes the two coaches all the best in their endeavour to promote para athletics and we believe that they will be able to promote standards of our domestic athletes so that they can withstand international competitions," said Namkoveka.