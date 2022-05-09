Liberia: Shooting in Grand Gedeh Residents Clash Over Missing NEC Official

Monrovia — FrontPageAfrica has gathered that there was a bloody clash in Grand Gedeh County last Wednesday over the mysterious disappearance of Election Magistrate, Alfred Dunner.

Election Magistrate Dunner mysteriously went missing on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Janzon, Niao Clan, Grand Gedeh County where he was seeking traditional treatment.

Members of his kinsmen from Ziah Town who went to Janzon to inquire about his whereabouts were reportedly attacked and chased from the area by a group of young people in Niao Clan.

Rev. Bill Dunner, Alfred's senior brother said the young people were armed with cutlasses and fire-arm.

According to him, several of their kinsmen reportedly sustained injuries and bullet wounds and are currently admitted at Martha Tubman Hospital in Zwedru City.

Rev. Dunner who narrowly escaped the area via Ivory Coast border said he and six others were held hostage for several hours by some citizens of Niao Clan who erected roadblocks to prevent them from leaving the area.

He said despite intervention from the town chief and the Acting Superintendent of Grand Gedeh County, they were allegedly threatened and intimidated by the Niao citizens who set up roadblocks.

Rev. Dunner said while in the town, someone called him and advised him to use a back road which took him six hours to the Liberian-Ivory Coast border.

He further explained that he was aided by an immigration officer who at one point disarmed some residents who pursued them on bikes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The immigration officer turned us over to authorities of Ivory Coast who helped us travelled back to Zwedru City," he noted.

Back in Zwedru, Rev. Dunner told journalists that Alfred's disappearance is linked to the November 16, 2021 By-election, which he supervised.

He alleged that Alfred has previously complained about threats on his life by some individuals who allegedly recruited some ex-combatants to execute him.

Rev. Dunner noted that Alfred went into hiding for several weeks.

Family sources alleged that Alfred was coerced by Senator Zoe Pennue, Superintendent Kai Farley and Rep. Alex C Grant to manipulate the Representative by-election in Grand Gedeh County in favor of Jeremiah Sokan, but refused based on his ethical standards.

Since then, he has repeatedly been threatened by these men, the family sources alleged.

One of those accused said Superintendent Farley failed to return our reporter's call up till press time as he promised to do on Sunday, May 8, 2022.